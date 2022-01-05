Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk has returned to the team on loan to the Hershey Bears (AHL).
Mikhalchuk, 21, returns to Jacksonville where he has collected 13 points (6g, 7a) in 17 games played this season.
Mikhalchuk recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 19 games with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. The 6-4, 179 forward compiled 115 points (51g, 64a) in three seasons with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Prince George Cougars. The Minsk, Belarus resident also made one appearance overseas in the KHL with the Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo in 2020.
The Icemen are back in action tonight when they battle the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game at www.mixlr.comjaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022
- Jacksonville's Martin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kyle Topping Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jack Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Johnson Recalled by Columbus Blue Jackets - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Ryan Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Former Oiler Bryce Kindopp Makes NHL Debut for Anaheim Ducks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey
- Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Renaud
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 1, 2022
- Streaking Icemen Finding Success on Ice and in Player Development