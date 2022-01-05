Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk has returned to the team on loan to the Hershey Bears (AHL).

Mikhalchuk, 21, returns to Jacksonville where he has collected 13 points (6g, 7a) in 17 games played this season.

Mikhalchuk recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 19 games with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. The 6-4, 179 forward compiled 115 points (51g, 64a) in three seasons with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Prince George Cougars. The Minsk, Belarus resident also made one appearance overseas in the KHL with the Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo in 2020.

The Icemen are back in action tonight when they battle the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game at www.mixlr.comjaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV.

