Johnson Recalled by Columbus Blue Jackets

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades announced on Wednesday the recall of goaltender Cam Johnson to the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Johnson, a native of Troy, Michigan, has appeared 10 games this season for the Everblades and posted a 6-3-1 record between the pipes. Among ECHL goaltenders, Johnson ranks fifth in the 27-team circuit with a 2.11 GAA, while also sporting a .911 save percentage. His six wins leads all Everblade netminders this season.

During the 2020-21 season, Johnson was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and joined their Taxi Squad for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

In parts of three campaigns with the Everblades, Johnson has recorded a 25-9-2 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 38 appearances in goal.

In addition to his time with the Everblades, Johnson has played professionally with the AHL's Binghamton Devils, appearing in 32 games over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, seeing action in 10 games during the 2018-19 season.

Over his career, Johnson has appeared in 80 professional games, posting an overall record of 40-30-8 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

A former collegiate standout at the University of North Dakota from 2014-18, Johnson compiled a stellar 56-26-12 record and a 2.93 GAA in 102 games with the Fighting Hawks.

