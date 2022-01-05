Kyle Topping Recalled by Barracuda

January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Kyle Topping has been activated from the ECHL Commissioner's Exempt List and recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Topping, 22, has 12 points (2g-10a) in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season, and has added two assists in eight contests with San Jose.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.