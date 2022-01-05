Kyle Topping Recalled by Barracuda
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Kyle Topping has been activated from the ECHL Commissioner's Exempt List and recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Topping, 22, has 12 points (2g-10a) in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season, and has added two assists in eight contests with San Jose.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
