Jacksonville's Martin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Craig Martin of the Jacksonville Icemen has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December.
Martin scored seven goals, added nine assists and was a +13 in 11 games, helping the Icemen to a 10-1-0 record in the month.
The 26-year-old recorded at least one point in 10 of his 11 games in December. He had five multiple-point games, including a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Orlando on Dec. 1.
A native of Trail, British Columbia, Martin is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 28 points (12g-16a) in 30 games this season.
Martin has recorded 61 points (27g-34a) in 110 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Martin tallied 75 points (27g-48a) in 134 career games at Quinnipiac University.
Runners-Up: Yushiroh Hirano, Cincinnati (10 gp, 10g, 6a, 16 pts.), Liam Pecararo, Greenville (7 gp, 6g, 4a, 10 pts.) and Jared Thomas, Indy (12 gp, 4g, 12a, 16 pts.).
Also Nominated: Branden Troock (Allen), Blake Winiecki (Florida), A.J. White (Idaho), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Logan Nelson (Rapid City), John Albert (Toledo), Josh Maniscalco (Wheeling) and Brayden Watts (Wichita).
