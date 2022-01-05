Gladiators Renew Scholarship for Gwinnett Public Schools

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators Team President Jerry James and the Atlanta Gladiators Community Fund announced on Wednesday an initiative to renew the "Aim High Scholarship" in conjunction with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation for 2022. The $1000 fund will be awarded to one or more Gwinnett County Public School high school seniors to aid them on their way to secondary education.

"The Atlanta Gladiators have always been committed to the development of our community and schools," said James. "We're excited to be able to help our students." APPLICATION LINK "The Atlanta Gladiators' AIM High Scholarship is an excellent example of a community partner taking a personal interest in the next generation," expressed Kelly Herndon Patterson, Executive Director, Gwinnett County Public Schools. "Established in 2017, this scholarship rewards students with need who have expressed a desire to pursue a profession in sports medicine, sports management, entertainment, event planning, or a related field. This is a fun scholarship to award, and we applaud the commitment shown year after year by the Gladiator organization."

Specific ticket links for six of the Gladiators' biggest nights have either already redirected or will redirect a portion of the proceeds to the scholarship fund. The link will be active for the following home games:

Oct. 29 vs Orlando Solar Bears - Opening Night

Nov. 20 vs Cincinnati Cyclones - White Out

Dec. 11 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Marvel Night

Jan. 8 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Star Trek Night

Feb. 5 vs Norfolk Admirals - Teddy Bear Toss

Apr. 9 vs Jacksonville Icemen - Star Wars Night (rescheduled from Mar. 19)

