Gladiators Renew Scholarship for Gwinnett Public Schools
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators Team President Jerry James and the Atlanta Gladiators Community Fund announced on Wednesday an initiative to renew the "Aim High Scholarship" in conjunction with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation for 2022. The $1000 fund will be awarded to one or more Gwinnett County Public School high school seniors to aid them on their way to secondary education.
"The Atlanta Gladiators have always been committed to the development of our community and schools," said James. "We're excited to be able to help our students." APPLICATION LINK "The Atlanta Gladiators' AIM High Scholarship is an excellent example of a community partner taking a personal interest in the next generation," expressed Kelly Herndon Patterson, Executive Director, Gwinnett County Public Schools. "Established in 2017, this scholarship rewards students with need who have expressed a desire to pursue a profession in sports medicine, sports management, entertainment, event planning, or a related field. This is a fun scholarship to award, and we applaud the commitment shown year after year by the Gladiator organization."
Specific ticket links for six of the Gladiators' biggest nights have either already redirected or will redirect a portion of the proceeds to the scholarship fund. The link will be active for the following home games:
Oct. 29 vs Orlando Solar Bears - Opening Night
Nov. 20 vs Cincinnati Cyclones - White Out
Dec. 11 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Marvel Night
Jan. 8 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Star Trek Night
Feb. 5 vs Norfolk Admirals - Teddy Bear Toss
Apr. 9 vs Jacksonville Icemen - Star Wars Night (rescheduled from Mar. 19)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022
- Mike Lee Returns from PTO with Hartford - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Renew Scholarship for Gwinnett Public Schools - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jacksonville's Martin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kyle Topping Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jack Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Johnson Recalled by Columbus Blue Jackets - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Ryan Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Former Oiler Bryce Kindopp Makes NHL Debut for Anaheim Ducks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.