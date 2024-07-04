Ryan Vilades Grand Slam Boosts Hens over Clippers

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers on Independence Day 5-3 at Huntington Park in Columbus.

Ty Madden got the start as he entered the game with a 1-3 record and an 8.51 ERA with his previous start being his most dominant.

The offense gave him an early cushion to work in the top of the first as Parker Meadows saw four pitches and was on first with a leadoff walk. Meadows then stole second as Dillon Dingler brought him home as he singled to right field giving the Hens the early 1-0 lead.

Madden was in the bottom of the first then started his outing with two straight walks. The defense had his back however as a double play and a groundout ended the inning with no damage done.

The Hens would go 1-2-3 in the top of the second as in the bottom half of the inning Madden gave up a walk with the runner advancing to second on a steal, Madden was able to get out of the inning scoreless with a popout to shortstop and back to back K's.

The top of the third saw two quick strikeouts before Dingler reached base on a walk but couldn't advance as a lineout to left field ended the inning.

Madden again got into some trouble in the bottom of the third as back-to-back singles put runners at first and second with no outs. A line out to right field and a groundout to first base put runners on the corners with now two outs. A flyout to Meadows in center ended the inning with no damage done as the Hens still led 1-0 after three.

The next two innings saw the box score remain scoreless as a few walks by Drew Maggi and Spencer Torkelson in the top of the fourth and fifth were the only baserunners the Hens could get.

Madden mowed down the Clippers batters as the bottom of the fourth saw Madden pitch a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fifth saw two quick strikeouts by Madden before giving up a single. A fly out to left field then ended the inning.

A flyout and strikeout started the top of the sixth with Riley Unroe hitting a double to left field. It was the first extra-base hit of the day for either team. Unroe was stuck on second as a flyout to left field ended the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth a walk and a single put runners on the corners with just one out. Bryan Lavastida then gave the Clippers the lead as he hit a 3-run home run to left field to give the Clippers a 3-1 lead at the end of six innings.

In the top of the seventh, Alvaro Gonzalez popped out to first with Meadows hitting a double but to no avail as a walk and two lineouts ended the inning.

Austin Schulfer then replaced Madden on the mound in the bottom of the seventh. Schulfer started his day by pitching a 1-2-3 inning.

In the top half of the eighth, Anthony Bemboom was able to single into right field. However, three strikeouts ended the inning with Bemboom stranded on first.

In the bottom half, Mason Englert replaced Schulfer on the mound however Englert was taken out of the game due to injury as Andrew Vasquez replaced him and got out of the inning as he faced just one batter.

The Fourth of July is never complete without fireworks and in the top of the ninth we got just that. Gonzalez led off the inning with a double as Meadows was able to single which put runners on the corners with no outs with the go-ahead run at the plate. Justice Bigbie was then hit by the pitch to load the bases. Torkelson then struck out looking with Bligh Madris also striking out too. Ryan Vilade then unloaded the bases as he crushed a grand slam to center field to give the Mud Hens the 5-3 lead.

Devin Sweet then came in to try and earn the save in the bottom of the ninth. Sweet then mowed down the Clippers as two strikeouts and a groundout ended the game as the Mud Hens win 5-3.

The Mud Hens and Clippers continue their six-game series tomorrow night with the first being at 7:00 p.m.

Notables:

Ryan Vilade (2-5, HR, 4 RBIs)

Ty Madden (6.0 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

Dillon Dingler (1-3, RBI, BB)

