Home Runs Power Tides To Road Trip Opening Win

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (4-5, 40-44) defeated the Durham Bulls (4-6, 40-45), 17-7, on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides pull out a series opening win at Durham after overcoming two successful comeback attempts by the Bulls, then delivered the dagger on an eight-run ninth inning.

Norfolk started hot with four runs in the first inning. It started on an RBI double by Connor Norby. He would score on a Garrett Cooper RBI single. The final two runs of the inning scored on a two-run single by Daniel Johson to go up 4-0.

Durham cane right back with four runs of their own to tie the game. In the second inning, they scratched across their first run on a RBI groundout by Rob Brantly. They would score their next three runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run homer by Brantly to make it 4-4.

The Tides responded with two runs of their own in the fifth. Coby Mayo blooped an RBI double to take the lead. Niko Goodrum would knock in the next run on an RBI groundout to make it 6-4.

The game was tied in the bottom of the fifth when Austin Shenton knocked in two runs on a single for Durham. Norfolk immediately regained the lead in the sixth when Norby blasted a two-run homer to make it 8-6.

An insurance run was added in the eighth inning for Norfolk after the capitalized on a throwing error. They would explode for eight runs in the ninth inning, capped by a grand slam smashed by Garrett Cooper to go up, 17-6. The Bulls managed to scratch across another run in the ninth but that would be all as Norfolk won, 17-7.

Game two of the three-game series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP Tucker Davidson (2-2, 2.22) is set to start for the Tides while LHP Jacob Lopez (2-4, 5.28) is set to throw for the Bulls.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Connor Norby went 2-for-5 tonight with two runs, a double, a home run, three RBI, and a walk...the home run was his 12th of the season, and the 37th of his career...that passes Jordan Westburg for third-most in Orioles affiliate franchise history and immediately trails Christian Walker...Norby has also tied Dariel Álvarez (104) for third-most extra-base hits in Orioles affiliate history and immediately trails teammate Kyle Stowers (113).

Stowers Powers: Kyle Stowers led Norfolk in hits tonight, going 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and a sac fly RBI...the double ties Mike Yastzemski (54) for seventh all-time in Orioles affiliate history and immediately trails Oscar Salazar (59)...in eight games since June 27, he's hitting .313 (10-for-32) with six runs, two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI.

