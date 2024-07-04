Knights Blast Past the 'Shrimp on July 4th, 8-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- In front of the largest crowd in Truist Field history -- 11,211 fans -- the Charlotte Knights provided a blast on the field and after the game for all in attendance.

The Knights hit five home runs en route to a commanding 8-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in game one of a three-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Independence Day. The win was Charlotte's 12th over the team's last 17 games.

Before the game, the Knights announced five roster moves, with two players promoted from Double-A Birmingham to make their Triple-A debuts - catcher Edgar Quero and second baseman Brooks Baldwin. Both Quero and Baldwin succeeded at the plate for the Knights to help contribute to the game one win.

Baldwin hit the first home run of the game on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the second inning for his first career Triple-A home run. He finished his debut going 2-for-3 at the plate. One inning later, the home run party continued as left fielder Mark Payton hit his sixth home run of the season. With the blast, Payton extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Quero recorded his first Triple-A home run, a two-run homer.

Two innings later, third baseman Michael Chavis and shortstop Colson Montgomery launched solo home runs to give the Knights an even larger lead over the 'Shrimp.

Reigning International League Player of the Week, Cory Abbott, started the game for the Knights and was sharp over four innings. He allowed just one run on three hits over four innings. RHP Jordan Leasure (2-0, 5.06) earned the win in relief of Abbott after he tossed a scoreless fifth inning.

The Knights will continue a three-game home series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Friday night from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. on Friday from Truist Field.

