Knights Win Battle of Home Runs, 8-3

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE - Both Jonathan Davis and Griffin Conine homered on Thursday, but the Charlotte Knights hit five bombs en route to an 8-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field.

The teams traded home runs in the early portion of the game. After Brooks Baldwin went yard in the second in his first Triple-A plate appearance, Davis led off the third with a solo shot. However, in the bottom of the third, Mark Payton's long ball put the Knights (38-45, 5-4) up for good.

Jumbo Shrimp (40-45, 5-5) starter Patrick Monteverde (3-3) hit Oscar Colás with a pitch to begin the fourth. Colás stole second and then scored on a pair of wild pitches to put Charlotte ahead by two.

The Knights put the game out of reach in the sixth. Michael Chavis led off with a base hit before scoring on Colás' triple. Edgar Quero followed by bashing a two-run homer to widen the gap to 6-1.

The score remained that way until the eighth. Javier Sanoja doubled with one out and scored on Troy Johnston's single.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, both Chavis and Colson Montgomery hit long home runs to widen the gap to 8-2.

A Conine shot in the ninth set the final margin at 8-3.

Jacksonville and Charlotte meet again in Friday's 7:04 p.m. contest. RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 3.75 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 4.24 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

