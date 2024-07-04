Major League Debut: Saints Broadcaster Sean Aronson to Fill-In on Six Minnesota Twins Broadcasts July 8-14

ST. PAUL, MN - He doesn't appear on any Top 30 lists. He won't help the Minnesota Twins win a ballgame. And Rocco Baldelli won't be turning to him for a big moment in a tight ballgame. But after 24 seasons and 2,619 games across affiliated Minor League baseball and Independent Professional Baseball, Sean Aronson, the play-by-play voice of the St. Paul Saints, is finally heading to the Major Leagues.

The 47-year-old Aronson, who has been behind the mic for 1,920 Saints games since 2007, is filling in on the Minnesota Twins radio broadcast for six games, July 8-10 at the Chicago White Sox and July 12-14 at the San Francisco Giants. Aronson will fill-in for the radio voice of the Twins, Kris Atteberry, and work alongside longtime radio voice, Dan Gladden.

"I'm extremely appreciative to the Minnesota Twins organization, Kris Atteberry, and Andrew Halverson for giving me this opportunity," said Aronson. "I've dreamt about this moment my entire broadcasting career and to finally get the chance to broadcast Major League games is something I won't soon forget."

This season is the 18th for Aronson with the Saints, the longest tenured broadcaster in franchise history. He took over for Atteberry in 2007 when he was hired by the Twins. Aronson's 18 seasons with the Saints makes him the second longest active lead broadcaster for any Minnesota sports franchise, trailing only Paul Allen with the Vikings who began in 2002. Alan Horton of the Minnesota Timberwolves also began in 2007.

The Saints family couldn't be more excited for Sean," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager, Derek Sharrer. "He is a true professional, combining exceptional talent with an unwavering work ethic to be recognized and respected as one of the best in his field. Beyond his own accomplishments, he's quietly been a door opener and mentor to more young broadcasters than can be counted. For all he's done, and will continue to do, no one deserves this opportunity more."

Aronson is no stranger to the Twins organization. Along with becoming the voice of the Twins Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul in 2021, he spent four years as the voice of the Fort Myers Miracle from 2003-06.

In 2016, Aronson was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games.

From 2001-02, Aronson got his start as a broadcaster with the Allentown Ambassadors in the Northern League Eastern Division.

He graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a B.S. in Journalism in 1999.

The Saints have a long lineage of broadcasters who have reached the pinnacle of the profession. Along with Atteberry, Anthony LaPanta (Minnesota Wild), Joe Block (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Ryan Lefebvre (Kansas City Royals).

