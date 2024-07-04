Dominant Pitching Leads Red Wings to Second-Straight Win

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings pitching staff allowed just six hits and combined to strike out 14 batters, leading the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory against Buffalo Wednesday night. LHP Tim Cate tied the team lead with his fifth win of the season on the mound, and RHP Rico Garcia logged his 13th save of 2024 to seal the victory. Offensively, DH Carter Kieboom and 3B Trey Lipscomb each launched a homer, and RF Alex Call turned in his second-straight multi-hit game.

Buffalo threatened immediately in the bottom half of the first inning. SS Rafael Lantigua led off the frame with a walk and promptly stole second to put himself into scoring position. 1B Riley Tirotta then laced a single to Alex Call, who made a fantastic throw to nab Lantigua at home and kept the game tied at zero.

In the top of the second, SS Jackson Cluff laid down a bunt for a single and then advanced to second on a throwing error. Alex Call came up to the plate and singled to put runners on first and third. Two batters later, LF Erick Mejia reached on a throwing error that allowed Cluff to score the first run of the game and put the Red Wings in front, 1-0.

Georgia native DH Carter Kieboom launched his third home run of the year at the bottom of the third to extend Rochester's lead to two. The solo homer traveled 401 feet and came off the bat at 103.6 MPH, Kieboom's farthest of 2024 and the 30th home run by a Red Wing this season to travel at least 400 feet.

After scoreless fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, 1B Juan Yepez singled on a sharp ground ball to center field to lead off the visiting half of the seventh. Following a double play, 3B Trey Lipscomb delivered a solo home run of his own to left-center field, his second of the year with Rochester, to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the home half of the seventh inning, CF Cam Eden reached first on a dropped third strike and promptly stole second. This was followed by two straight walks to C Phil Clarke and 3B Gabriel Cancel to load the bases. 1B Riley Tirotta grounded into a force out that allowed Eden to score and give Buffalo their first run of the game.

The Bisons were vying for a big ninth inning, but Rochester closer Rico Garcia struck out the side to close the door for Rochester. The Red Wings won their second game in a row, 3-1, and now lead the series two games to one.

Former Boston Red Sox farmhand RHP Thaddeus Ward took the ball for Rochester to make his 16th start of the season. The right-hander turned in 4.1 scoreless innings, during which he allowed four hits while striking out four and walking six. Southpaw Tim Cate stepped on the hill next for Rochester, allowing a hit before providing back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded to close out the fifth inning. RHP Eduardo Salazar entered the game to start the sixth inning for his sixth appearance with Rochester. The 26-year-old allowed an earned run and a hit and turned in a strikeout across 1.1 innings. RHP Adonis Medina came out of the bullpen next for the Wings in the seventh and tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings, giving up a hit with a walk to go along with two punch outs. Rochester looked to Rico Garcia to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth. The Hawaii native earned his 13th save in 14 opportunities with a clean ninth, striking out the side to close out the game for Rochester.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 3B Trey Lipscomb, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run in the seventh inning. The 388-foot shot marks the University of Tennessee's second of the year with the Red Wings, his first coming earlier this week on June 28 against Indianapolis. In five games against Buffalo this season, Lipscomb has collected eight hits in 19 at-bats (.421).

Rochester travels back home for three games against the Bisons in search of their third-straight win, beginning with an Independence Day celebration on Thursday night. RHP Spenser Watkins will take the ball for the Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

