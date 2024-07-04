Flurry of Roster Moves on July 4th

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced five roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

Chicago White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher will begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Knights today. Fletcher, 26, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain on June 4 (retroactive to June 3). In 11 games with the Knights earlier this season, Fletcher hit .238 (10-for-42) with six runs scored, four doubles, one home run and four RBI. With the White Sox, the Orange, CA native is hitting .173 (13-for-75) with four runs scored, four doubles and six RBI in 28 games. He was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 3, 2024.

Catcher Edgar Quero was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Quero, 21, was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 26, 2023 in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels with LHP Ky Bush in exchange for RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynado LÃÅpez. A native of Cienfuegos, Cuba, Quero entered the 2024 season rated as the number four prospect in Chicago's system and the number nine catching prospect in the system by MLB.com. In 72 games this season with the Barons, Quero is hitting .275 (70-for-255) with 28 runs scored, 12 doubles, 12 home runs, 53 RBI and one stolen base. He is currently second in the Southern League in RBI.

Infielder Brooks Baldwin was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Baldwin, 23, entered the 2024 season rated as the Best Defensive Infielder in the White Sox system by Baseball America. With the Barons this year, the Whiteville, NC native is hitting .322 (92-for-286) with 34 runs scored, 16 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 74 games. He is currently leading the Southern League in batting average and hits. He is also third in on-base percentage (.386), fifth in OPS (.827), tied for sixth in doubles (16), tied for second in total bases (126) and tied for ninth in RBI.

RHP Chase Plymell was assigned to Double-A Birmingham today. This season with the Knights, Plymell posted a 2-0 record with a 3.08 ERA in 23 games (38.0 IP). He began the season with High-A Winston-Salem.

OF Wynton Bernard was placed on the Development List today. For the season, Bernard is hitting .306 (37-for-121) with 20 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, three home runs,14 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 41 games with the Knights. Bernard is in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak (5/21-present), which is the longest active streak in the International League.

