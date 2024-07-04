Catcher Henry Davis Continues Rehab Assignment with Indians

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that catcher Henry Davis will have his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Altoona to the Indianapolis Indians ahead of tonight's July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana at 6:35 at Victory Field. Davis is the 12th major leaguer assigned to Indy on 13 separate rehab assignments this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester.

Davis, 24, was placed on the 7-day injured list on June 15 with a concussion. He began his rehab assignment with Altoona on June 26 and went 0-for-6 with a run and two walks in a pair of games.

The backstop split the season between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis prior to his injury. He served as the Pirates' Opening Day catcher and hit .153 (13-for-85) with five extra-base hits in 29 total big-league games across two stints. After being optioned to Indianapolis on May 3, he hit .296 (24-for-81) with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI in 23 Triple-A games. He logged 94.2 innings behind the dish for the Indians with a perfect fielding percentage (114 total chances).

Davis was selected by Pittsburgh as the first overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville (Ky.). He had his contract first selected by Pittsburgh on June 19, 2023, and made his MLB debut that night vs. Chicago (NL).-

