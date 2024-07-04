Early Offense Not Enough in Bisons' Loss to Rochester

Rochester, NY- The Buffalo Bisons scored first, but the Rochester Red Wings overcame the early deficit and secured an 11-2 victory at Innovative Field on Thursday night.

In the top of the first inning, the Bisons gained the early advantage as Gabriel Cancel hit a solo shot to left field. Cancel's fifth home run of the season gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead. Buffalo extended their advantage two batters later as a Will Robertson double brought Riley Tirotta across the plate. The RBI double put the Bisons up 2-0.

The Red Wings responded in the bottom of the second inning as Alex Call blasted a three-run shot to give Rochester their first advantage of the ball game. His 10th homer of the season also scored Drew Millas and Jackson Cluff. The baseball exited the ballpark over the left field wall with an exit velocity of 95 MPH and traveled 344 feet.

Rochester extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning as Carter Kieboom hit a solo shot. This pushed the Red Wings lead to 4-2. Kieboom's fourth home run of the season also marked back-to-back games with a home run for third basemen.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Rochester further extended their lead on a Trey Lipscomb solo shot to left center field. Lipscomb's third home run of the season gave the Red Wings a 6-2 advantage over the Bisons. The baseball traveled 402 feet with an exit velocity of 99.9 MPH. The homer also marked back-to-back games with a long ball for Lipscomb.

The Red Wings added another run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Darren Baker scored from third on a Travis Blankenhorn groundout. Baker crossing Homeplate would bring Rochester's lead to five, 7-2 over the Bisons.

The Red Wings made it an 8-2 advantage as a run walked home on a bases-loaded walk to Cluff. Next, Stone Garrett walked giving Rochester a 9-2 advantage. Then, Dylan Crews reached on a fielding error. This allowed two more runs to come in for the Red Wings, extending their lead to 11-2.

After putting up two early runs against Spenser Watkins, the Bisons struggled to figure out the right-handed pitcher. Watkins pitched five innings, striking out seven Buffalo batters while giving up four hits, two earned runs, and two walks.

Four Bisons collected five hits in the loss. Cancel, Robertson, and Tirotta each collected a hit, while Alan Roden had a pair of hits on the night. It was Roden's second multi-hit game since being promoted to Buffalo in June.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the second of a short three-game series on Friday evening at 6:45 p.m.

