Tides Pull Away Late, Defeat Bulls 17-7

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - An eight-run Norfolk ninth inning saw the Tides pull away from the Durham Bulls on the Fourth of July, handing Durham a 17-7 defeat before a standing room only crowd of 11,183 at the DBAP.

The Tides (4-5) jumped on Joe Rock for four runs in the first inning, which left the Bulls (4-6) playing catch-up all game. Durham rallied to tie the game with a run in the second and three unearned runs in the fourth. Rob Brantly evened the score at 4-4 in the fourth inning, taking out Justin Armbruester with two outs.

But the Tides scored twice in the fifth, Rock's final inning. In the bottom half, Durham immediately replied thanks to a two-run single from Shenton.

Norfolk's Connor Norby connected for a two-run homer against Erasmo Ramirez in the sixth to put Norfolk up for good 8-6. The Tides tacked on a run in the eighth and eight runs in the ninth against reliever Jonny Cuevas and position player Brantly.

The series continues on Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Jacob Lopez (2-4, 5.28) expected to start against Tucker Davidson (2-2, 2.22).

