Sounds Fall to Memphis on Independence Day

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (43-42, 5-5) were unable to deliver in front of their largest home crowd of the season, falling to the Memphis Redbirds (44-41, 6-4), 10-3, with 10,997 fans in attendance on Independence Day at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds fell behind early with several errors in the infield costing Brewer on rehab DL Hall (0-1). Memphis plated one after an error by Yonny Hernández allowed Ivan Herrera to score later on a groundout. An RBI single by Brewer Hicklen tied things later in the first, then the Sounds went ahead 2-1 in the second on Patrick Dorrian's RBI double, scoring Brian Navarreto . However, Freddy Zamora failed to get an out on a ground ball in the third that led to a couple more scoring, putting Memphis back in front 3-2.

Isaac Collins would tally an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, pulling the Sounds within a run at 4-3. Memphis would answer in the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits, including a bizarre play in which a collision at first base with Tyler Black and Nick Raposo would lead to a pair coming home on a groundout. Luken Baker clubbed his league-leading 27 th homer of the season for Memphis, a two-run blast in the ninth, to make it 10-3 and put the contest out of reach.

Hall did not allow an earned run but took the loss. He gave up three hits and three walks with two strikeouts on 61 pitches (37 strikes) in his sixth start on rehab assignment. Aaron Ashby yielded five runs on five hits while striking out seven - his second-highest strikeout total of the season.

Collins led the team with a pair of knocks, including a double and RBI. Hicklen, Navarreto, Noah Campbell and Dorrian also reached the hit column. Memphis outhit Nashville 9-6, while both sides finished 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Game five of the series is tomorrow night at First Horizon Park, with another night of fireworks (sponsored by FOX 17 News) as well as a Dolly & Reba '24 T-Shirt giveaway (first 1,000 fans). Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (4-6, 5.54) will be on the bump for Nashville. He'll face right-hander Ian Bedell (0-0, 2.79) at 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double. Since the streak began on June 23, Dorrian is batting .387 (12-for-31) with three extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored.

DL Hall made his sixth start on the current rehab assignment with Nashville, going three innings without allowing an earned run. He is 0-1 with a 2.13 ERA (12.2 IP/3 ER), 1.89 WHIP and .288 opponent batting average since the stint began on June 14. He is currently on Milwaukee's 60-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

The Sounds are 12-36 when allowing more than four runs. They have dropped both of their last two games on July 4 and have not won at home on Independence Day since 2021 vs. Louisville (9-3).

