SWB Game Notes - July 4

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-5, 46-36) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-3, 40-42)

Game 83 | Home Game 41 | PNC Field | Thursday, July 4, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-6, 7.46) vs RHP Mick Abel (2-7, 6.79)

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. Yesterday SWB competed in a split doubleheader against Lehigh Valley, dropping the first game but winning the second. It was the first Wednesday contest they did not win this summer.

HITTERS HOT - The RailRiders have really started to put things together at the plate raising their season batting average to .262. They hit .233 in April, .269 in May, and .281 in June. They also upped their home runs smacking a 34 in June for 90 total.

RUMFIELDED - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .297 batting average in 59 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 22 of his appearances, with ten multi-RBI games and eight multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .296 average in June.

OUT HITTING - The RailRiders outhit the IronPigs in the first two games of the series 7-5 on Tuesday and 5-4 on Wednesday morning. Despite this, they lost both of the games. In the evening contest last night, the LHV outhit SWB 9-8 and the RailRiders won that contest. The team has been victorious in 32 of 39 games where they have outhit their opponents.

CHASEN CONFIDENCE- Reliever Chasen Shreve has made three scoreless appearances since rejoining the Yankees farm system. He spent parts of three seasons from 2015-2017 affiliated with the club. A lefty arm, Shreve saw time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for parts of each of those summers totalling 23 appearances. Then he signed back with the organization in 2022 where he had five outings as a RailRider. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24 and he has made two scoreless appearances. The 33-year-old has1 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 3.07 ERA in 23 appearances. In 29.1 innings, he has struck out 31 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

AGUSTÍN DRIVES- Yankees #20 prospect AgustÃÂ¯n RamÃÂ¯rez hit his second home run of the season with Triple-A. It was his 18th of the season which leads the entire Yankees farm system. His 55 runs batted in are also first in the minor league organization. RamÃÂ¯rez has played in 70 games for a .268 batting average split between two levels.

