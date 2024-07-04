Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 4 vs. Buffalo

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (3-6, 40-43) vs. Rochester Red Wings (7-2, 45-37)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paolo Espino (1-3, 4.57) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (5-3, 4.67)

BABY YOU'RE A FIREWORK: The Rochester Red Wings pitching staff allowed just six hits and combined to strike out 14 batters, leading the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory against Buffalo Wednesday night...LHP TIM CATE tied the team lead with his fifth win of the season on the mound, and RHP RICO GARCIA logged his 13th save of 2024 to seal the victory. Offensively, DH CARTER KIEBOOM and 3B TREY LIPSCOMB each launched a homer, and RF ALEX CALL turned in his second-straight multi-hit game...Rochester returns home tonight for the latter three games of their six-game set against Buffalo...RHP SPENSER WATKINS takes the mound for Rochester against 2023 Red Wing and current Buffalo RHP Paolo Espino.

YOU GET A CHAIR, AND YOU GET A CHAIR...: Rochester's pitching staff combined to hold Buffalo to just one unearned run, the third time this season the team has not allowed an earned run in a game (last 5/16 vs. TOL)...all five pitchers used in the contest struck out at least two batters, and combined for 14 total punchouts to tie their season-high (14 on 6/5 at WOR)...

This is the first time a Rochester pitching staff has struck out 14 at Sahlen Field against Buffalo since 8/20/2014.

LUCKY NUMBER 13: RHP RICO GARCIA earned his 13th save (2nd most in the IL) last night, striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth to give Rochester the series lead before heading back to Innovative Field for the second half of the six-game set...the Hawaii native has not allowed a run in nine of his last 11 appearances dating back to 6/1, and has struck out 18 batters in 12.1 innings across that stretch...

Since 6/1, the right-hander is tied for the International League lead with seven saves.

FAST CAR(TER): DH CARTER KIEBOOM connected on his third home run of the season last night, a solo shot that in the third inning that put the Red Wings ahead by a pair of runs...he has now collected a hit and an RBI in each of his last five games, the latter of which is the longest active streak in the International League...

His homer traveled 401 feet and came off the bat at 103.6 MPH...this marks his farthest home run of the season and the 30th home run by a Red Wing in 2024 to travel at least 400 feet.

WIN CATE: LHP TIM CATE tied RHP SPENSER WATKINS with his team-leading fifth win last night, striking out two of the three batters he faced on one hit across 0.2 innings...he extended his scoreless appearance streak to a team-leading seven games in the contest, dating back to 6/13 against Scranton/WB...

Cate is one of nine International League relievers to win at least five games this season.

TREY THA TRUTH: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB launched his second home run with Rochester last night and finished 2-for-4 while adding a single...over his last six games dating back to 6/28 against Indianapolis, Lipscomb is hitting .400 (10-for-25) with a pair of home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs scored...

He has also driven in a run in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League behind DH CARTER KIEBOOM.

CALL FOR ONE: RF ALEX CALL logged his second multi-hit game in as many days last night, finishing 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base...the Ball State University product has recorded a hit in three straight games to start the month of July...the outfielder's .769 on-base percentage over that span is the best in the International League and his .625 (5-for-8) batting average is tied for the second-best (min. 6 AB)...

The stolen base was his 12th of the season, just three shy of his career-high set in 2021.

