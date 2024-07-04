Redbirds Celebrate Independence Day With Commanding Win Over Sounds
July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a three-game road trip with a 10-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Memphis took the lead early and scored often in the win. After an hour-long rain delat in the bottom of the third inning, Memphis scored five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to take command of the game. A two-run first baseman Luken Baker home run in the ninth put the cap on the victory.
Baker, third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Thomas Saggese recorded two-hit games. Baker and Saggese each recorded a pair of extra-base hits in the win. Right fielder Jordan Walker and center fielder Matt Koperniak each drove in two runs.
Gordon Graceffo had his start shortened after 2.0 innings due to the rain delay. Graceffo allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, walked two and struck out one. Nick Raquet (1-5) tossed 3.0 innings of hitless baseball in relief. Kyle Leahy did not allow a run in 3.0 innings out of the pen as well.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
