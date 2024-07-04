'Pigs Bring Their Own Fireworks, Blasting off Three Homers to Top RailRiders
July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Moosic, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-42, 7-3) belted three homers in the first two innings to build an insurmountable lead, claiming a 7-5 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-47, 3-6) on Thursday night at PNC Field.
Weston Wilson singled to begin the game and Buddy Kennedy followed with another base knock. Ruben Cardenas then ripped the first homer of the night, a three-run shot and his eighth as an IronPig, to make it 3-0. Later in the frame, Nick Podkul swatted a solo shot, his ninth of the season, to make it 4-0.
A wild pitch pushed home a run for the RailRiders in the last of the first but the 'Pigs responded in kind in the second inning. Buddy Kennedy singled home a run after Cody Roberts doubled to begin the inning and Darick Hall capped the frame with a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, moving him to within one homer of tying Andy Tracy for the IronPigs franchise record for career homers (69).
The RailRiders clawed their way back into the game, scoring three times in the fifth. A two-out two run double by Jorbit Vivas made it 7-3 before he scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
Taylor Trammell doubled to begin the RailRiders seventh and then moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Jeter Downs groundout to make it a two-run game.
Tyler Gilbert (S,3) came on for the ninth for the IronPigs and secured the save, firing a perfect frame, striking out one.
Taylor Lehman (4-2) earned the win for the 'Pigs, working one-third of an inning, allowing just a hit and no runs.
Edgar Barclay (3-7) suffered the loss for the RailRiders as he allowed seven runs on 11 hits, striking out four.
The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series at PNC Field on Friday, July 5. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with David Parkinson (1-4, 5.84) on the bump for the IronPigs while the RailRiders have yet to announce a starter.
