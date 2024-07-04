I-Cubs Use Late-Game Heroics for July 4 Victory over Storm Chasers

July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (38-47) defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers (54-29), 5-4, on Thursday night in a back-and-forth contest at Principal Park.

After three scoreless innings, Iowa broke the seal with a Darius Hill RBI single to right in the bottom of the fourth. That hit brought in Jack Reinheimer from second.

Omaha tied the contest in the fourth, as Tyler Gentry scampered home from third on a Kevin Padlo sacrifice fly to left.

Alexander Canario made it 3-1, I-Cubs with a two-run shot in the sixth, driving in Hill from first.

The visitors tied the score at three a half inning later, when Brian O'Keefe and Gentry hit back-to-back solo shots off I-Cub starter Thomas Pannone and reliever Frankie Scalzo Jr., respectively.

Pannone turned in his third quality start of the season, tossing a season-high 6.1 innings and allowing five hits, two earned runs, and one home run. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Omaha took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth, as John Rave crossed home on a Devin Mann sacrifice fly to left. But Iowa took the lead in the bottom of the frame. First, Caleb Knight launched a 430-foot solo homer to left for his first I-Cub home run of the season. Then, with two outs, Owen Caissie smacked a double to right, and Canario scored from first.

Hunter Bigge sent the Storm Chasers down in order in the ninth to notch his sixth save of the season. He has successfully converted all his save chances for Iowa this season,

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs are now 6-3 in games tied after seven innings this season

- One game after his first hit and RBI as an I-Cub this season, catcher Caleb Knight hit his first Triple-A homer of the year to tie the game in the eighth inning

- Iowa reliever Hunter Bigge is now 6-for-6 in converting save opportunities for the I-Cubs this season...since he was activated on June 4, he is tied for second in the International League in saves

Iowa will play vs Omaha on Friday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

