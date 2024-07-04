RailRiders Downed, 7-5, by IronPigs
July 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Independence Day. The team hosted a sellout at PNC Field with a tremendous fireworks show presented by Pennsylvania Lottery.
Lehigh Valley got off to a good start against southpaw Edgar Barclay. After back-to-back singles, Ruben Cardenas smoked a three-run home run. Nick Podkul followed with a solo shot for a 4-0 advantage.
The RailRiders were able to get one back quickly off of Phillies #5 prospect Mick Abel. Leadoff hitter Jorbit Vivas doubled and scored on a wild pitch for their first run of the contest.
The IronPigs worked again in the second beginning with a double from Cody Roberts. Buddy Kennedy singled him home and Darick Hall smacked a two-run homer for a 7-1 lead.
In Barclay's final frame, he sat down the side in order to get through five. Cody Morris, Alex Mauricio, and Chasen Shreve worked out of the bullpen. They each tossed a clean frame to help retire 13 straight IronPigs as the home team started to chip away.
Jose Rojas singled to start off the fifth, but was stuck on first after a pair of strikeouts. Jeter Downs earned a walk to get aboard. Vivas followed with his second two-bagger of the game to plate them both. Rojas scored easily, but Downs nailed a head first dive into the plate to make it 7-3. SWB added one more as Rojas raced across on another wild pitch to chase Abel out of the game.
The RailRiders added one in the seventh after Taylor Trammell doubled to reach. He moved over on a wild offering and jogged home on a ground out. The team threatened again in the next frame but could not bring a run across dropping 7-5.
The RailRiders continue their series against the IronPigs at PNC Field on Friday at 6:35PM. They will wrap up the series on Saturday against Lehigh Valley. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 3-6, 46-37
