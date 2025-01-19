Rush Swept by Kansas City

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky versus Kansas City Mavericks' Jack LaFontaine

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky versus Kansas City Mavericks' Jack LaFontaine(Rapid City Rush)

(INDEPENDENCE, MO) The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush, 5-1, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday.

Connor Mylymok scored Rapid City's lone goal. The rookie forward picked up his seventh of the season with assists to Chase Pauls and Holden Wale. The goal came late in the second period after Kansas City had built a 5-0 lead.

Matt Radomsky registered a goalie fight when he took on Jack LaFontaine. Radomsky dodged LaFontaine's only punch thrown, then proceeded to fall on top of his counterpart in an extremely quick scrap. Both goaltenders were allowed to stay in the game with teammates serving the penalties.

Radomsky ended up with 19 saves, while LaFontaine made 28. The Rush outshot the Mavericks, 29-24.

This is the first time the Rush has not earned a point in a series since November 22nd and 23rd against Idaho. Rapid City plays its next five games against the Allen Americans.

Next game: Friday, January 24 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.