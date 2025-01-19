Casey Dornbach Acquired in a Trade with Toledo

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has acquired forward Casey Dornbach from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for defenseman Bobby Russell.

Dornbach comes to the Swamp Rabbits in the midst of his second professional season. The 6'0", 180-pound forward accrued 20 points (3g-17ast) in 37 games with Toledo, and spent an additional game in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves.

A native of Edina, Minn., Dornbach, 27, split his rookie campaign last year in the state of Iowa between the ECHL's Heartlanders and AHL's Wild. He finished second in scoring with the Heartlanders, earning 13 goals and 42 points in 55 games, and added another goal and assist in 11 games with the Wild. Prior to turning professional, Dornbach played NCAA hockey for five seasons, four with Harvard University and his final campaign with the University of Denver. He finished shy of a point-per-game pace with 124 points (40g-84ast) in 138 games, earning the 2023 NCHC Regular Season Championship with Denver, captaining Harvard to the 2022 ECAC Championship. As a freshman with the Crimson in 2018-19, Dornbach claimed both ECAC and Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors, and was also named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team an All-Ivy League Honorable Mention Team. Before going to college, he earned 80 points in 117 USHL games with the Lincoln Stars, receiving 3rd Team All-Star recognition in 2018.

Russell earned a pair of goals and 10 points this season in 28 games with a -27 rating. He played four seasons with the Swamp Rabbits, earning 14 goals and 44 assists in 170 games.

The Swamp Rabbits close out their three-game-in-three-day weekend on Sunday with a rematch against the Stingrays on January 19th. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. EST at North Charleston Coliseum.

