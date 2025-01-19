Oilers Extend Point Streak to Five Games with Regulation Win over Steelheads
January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 4-1 against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.
Parker AuCoin scored his first as an Oiler 6:43 into the game, finishing a feed from Josh Nelson against his former team to put Tulsa up 1-0. Michael Farren closed the first period with his sixth of the season against the Steelheads, tapping home a two-on-one pass from Easton Brodzinski in the final minute of the period, making it 2-0 Tulsa.
Jeremie Biakabutuka scored on the power play 5:39 into the second period, wristing the puck past Ben Kraws, making it a 3-0 Oilers' lead. Jade Miller answered with Idaho's lone goal, a short-side snapshot, at the midway-mark of the game.
Alec Butcher closed the scoring 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining.
Talyn Boyko stopped 29 of 30 chances in the victory, earning first star.
The Oilers face the Steelheads again in Boise, Idaho on Friday, Jan. 24 at 8:10 p.m. CT.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
