Oilers Extend Point Streak to Five Games with Regulation Win over Steelheads

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 4-1 against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.

Parker AuCoin scored his first as an Oiler 6:43 into the game, finishing a feed from Josh Nelson against his former team to put Tulsa up 1-0. Michael Farren closed the first period with his sixth of the season against the Steelheads, tapping home a two-on-one pass from Easton Brodzinski in the final minute of the period, making it 2-0 Tulsa.

Jeremie Biakabutuka scored on the power play 5:39 into the second period, wristing the puck past Ben Kraws, making it a 3-0 Oilers' lead. Jade Miller answered with Idaho's lone goal, a short-side snapshot, at the midway-mark of the game.

Alec Butcher closed the scoring 4-1 with an empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining.

Talyn Boyko stopped 29 of 30 chances in the victory, earning first star.

The Oilers face the Steelheads again in Boise, Idaho on Friday, Jan. 24 at 8:10 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.