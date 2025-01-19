Royals Host Icemen for Matinee Monday Free Kids Ticket 12 PM Game

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their six-game homestand and three-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen on on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game features a MLK Free Kids Game with a Slapshot pillow giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

For Monday Free Kids Tickets, visit bit.ly/FreeKidsTix

Non-Divisional Opponents:

The Icemen are the second of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).

The Royals hoist a 2-1-0-1 all-time record against the Icemen. Prior to Friday's series opener shootout loss, 5-4, and Saturday's win, 2-1, the Royals last faced-off against the Icemen in Jacksonville on March 2, 2018 (6-1 L), as well Royals last hosted the Icemen on November 11, 2017 (5-1 W) at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their sixth game of their season-long six-game home stand with a 14-19-4-1 record after splitting the first two games of their three-game series with Jacksnville (1-0-0-1). Prior to Friday's series opener shootout loss, 5-4, and Saturday's win, 2-1, the Royals took the final two contests of a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions. Reading dropped the series opener on Friday, January 10th, 4-1, before defeating the Lions on Saturday, January 11th, 5-4, and on Sunday, January 12th, 4-3.

Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) and defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro (6g-16a) enter the series finale with a team-high 22 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (11) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (18).

Scouting the Icemen:

Jacksonville enters the three-game series finale with a 22-13-2-1 record (47 points) through their first 38 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

ECHL affiliates to the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, Jacksonville's offense is led by forward Davis Koch in 26 points (8g-18a), as well as forwards Zach Jordan and Christopher Brown in goals (11).

