January 19, 2025 - Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of the Road Trip

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (11-21-3, 25 points, .357 point %) @ Bloomington Bison (17-16-1-2, 37 points, .514 point %)

Date: January 19, 2025 Venue : Grossinger Motors Arena Game Time: 2:00 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12620626-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-bloomington?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: January 24, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Next Home Game: January 24, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday's Matchup

It's the third ever meeting between the Grizzlies and Bison. The Grizzlies are 6-5 over their last 11 games. Utah has scored 45 goals in their last 12 games. Utah has won 4 of their last 8 games. Bloomington is 7-4-1 over their last 12 games. Utah has 4 power play goals in their last 5 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 19 of their last 21 games.

Four Is the Magic Number

The Grizzlies are 11-1-1 this season when scoring 4 or more goals. On the other end of the ice Utah is 7-5-1 when they allow less than 4 goals.

Games This Week

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Utah 1 Cincinnati 3 - Derek Daschke scored Utah's lone goal. Jake Barczewski stopped 34 of 37 to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance. Ty Voit had 2 assists for Cincinnati. Cyclones got goals from Lincoln Griffin, Chas Sharpe and Marko Sikic. Cincinnati outshot Utah 37 to 16. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play. Cincinnati was 2 for 4.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 3 - Bloomington outshot Utah 34 to 29. Bison got goals from Jake Murray, Chongmin Lee and Jared Westcott. Utah's lone goal was scored by Keaton Mastrodonato with 1 second left in the second period. Neil Shea and Luke Manning each picked up their 11th assists of the season. Shea led Utah with 8 shots on goal. Jake Barczewski saved 31 of 34 for Utah. Bloomington's Yaniv Perets saved 28 of 29.

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Utah 1 Bloomington 4 - Craig Armstrong scored Utah's lone goal 3:52 into the third period with Adam Berg getting the assist. Bloomington got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Brett Budgell and Eddie Matsushima. Utah outshot Bloomington 23 to 22. The Bison were 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3. Neil Shea led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

Sunday - Utah at Bloomington. 2:00 pm.

Games on Next Homestand

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Grizzlies Standouts

#5 Derek Daschke is tied for 7th among league defensemen with 25 points (6g, 19a). Daschke has a point in 18 of 28 games this season. Daschke and Shea are tied for the club lead with 6 multiple point games. Daschke leads Utah with 9 power play points (3g, 6a). Daschke has a power play goal in 2 of his last 5 games.

#6 Andrew Nielsen has 15 points in 18 games with Utah this season (2g, 13a).

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in 12 of 16 games this season and a point in 11 of his last 13 games. Mastrodonato has 2 or more points in 5 of 16 games this season.

#14 Briley Wood is tied for 9th among league rookies with 26 points (12g, 14a). Wood leads Utah with 4 power play goals.

#22 Neil Shea has a point in all 9 home games he's appeared in (18 points at home, 10 goals, 8 assists). Shea has 7 points (1g, 6a) in his last 5 games. Shea has 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season. Shea has a point in 15 of 18 games this season and a goal in 11 of 18 games this season. Shea has a 17.9 shooting %. Shea is averaging 4.22 shots per game.

#39 Jake Barczewski is 4-3 over his last 7 starts and has a .919 save % and a 2.76 GAA over that stretch.

#41 Cody Corbett has a goal in 2 of his last 5 games.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has a second period goal in 19 of their last 21 games. Utah is 7-3-2 when scoring first. Utah is 6-2 when leading after 1 period and 8-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 11-1-1 when they score 4 or more goals in a game. Utah is 4-0 when they allow less than 3 goals in a game. Utah has 45 goals in their last 12 games (3.75 goals per game).

Mick Messner Named Grizzlies Captain

Mick Messner has been named the new captain of the Utah Grizzlies after defenseman Gianni Fairbrother left for a team in Europe. Messner has appeared in 113 consecutive regular season games for the Grizzlies since the tail end of the 2022-23 regular season. Messner leads Utah with 93 shots on goal and he has 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) in 35 games.

Recent Transactions

January 17 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 17 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Hunter Warner.

January 16 - Forward Chad Hillebrand was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 16 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Cooper Jones in a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen.

January 14 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother removed from roster, suspended by team.

January 13 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 11 - Defenseman Connor Mayer was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 4, 2025 - Defenseman Kabore Dunn was traded to Fort Wayne for either cash or future considerations.

December 28 - Defenseman Connor Mayer was reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 4 players who have appeared in all 35 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the four forwards who have not missed a game this season. Craig Armstrong was out of the lineup for the first time all season on January 17 at Bloomington.

Bloomington Bison

The Bison have already used 44 players this season. Bloomington's leading scorer is Eddie Matsushima, who has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists). Matsushima had 3 goals and 5 assists in 17 regular season games vs Utah as a member of the Tulsa Oilers. Matsushima had 3 goals and 1 assist vs Utah in 6 games in the 2021-22 playoffs. Chongmin Lee leads the Bison with 19 assists, including 8 power play assists. Bison defenseman Carter Berger is 2nd among league rookies with 10 power play points (2g, 8a). Berger has an assist in 6 of his last 8 home games. Bloomington is 10-7-1-1 at home this season, outscoring opponents 53 to 40. Bloomington is 15-3-0-1 when scoring first. They have scored first in 19 of their 36 games this season. Bloomington has outscored opponents 29 to 26 in the third periods of games. The Bison are 11-0 when leading after 1 period and 13-1 when leading after 2 frames. Bloomington is 7-0 in games decided by three goals.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (18): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Hunter Warner, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 11-21-3

Home record: 7-8-2

Road record : 4-11-1

Win percentage : .357

Standings Points : 25

Last 10 : 5-5

Streak : 0-3

Goals per game : 3.00 (Tied 14th) Goals for : 105

Goals against per game : 4.31 (29th) Goals Against : 151

Shots per game : 30.17 (13th)

Shots against per game : 33.91 (25th)

Power Play : 19 for 108 - 17.6 % (Tied 20th)

Penalty Kill : 66 for 98 - 67.3 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 351. 10.03 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 2.

Record When Scoring First: 7-3-2.

Opposition Scores First : 4-18-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 3-2-3

Games Decided Past Regulation : 2-0-3

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (14)

Assists : Derek Daschke (19)

Points : Briley Wood (26)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (46)

Power Play Points : Daschke (9)

Power Play Goals : Briley Wood (4)

Power Play Assists : Daschke (6)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (93)

Shooting Percentage : Neil Shea (17.9 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.888)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.82)

ECHL Stories from January 19, 2025

