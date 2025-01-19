Knight Monsters Break Hearts in Iowa, Win 3-2 in Overtime

The Knight Monsters definitely have a flair for the dramatic.

They closed out the first half with a flourish, as Jett Jones rocketed them past the Iowa Heartlanders in overtime for a series win by a score of 3-2. Tahoe executed a two-goal comeback after falling early in the first to break some hearts in Iowa.

Iowa dominated the first period, scoring two goals and clamping down on Tahoe's offense thanks to the efforts of netminder William Rousseau. They killed off two Knight Monsters power plays and scored a shorthanded goal as well, and the buzzer sounded on a 2-0 Iowa lead.

The Knight Monsters flipped the script in the second however, outshooting Iowa 18-9 and getting the lone goal on the board in the frame. Logan Nelson took a great pass from Artur Cholach to the doorstep and beat Rousseau on the forehand to cut the deficit in half.

And it took just six minutes for Tahoe to tie things up in the third.

Simon Pinard, who had just one goal in his past seven games entering the contest, found the loose puck in the slot and fired it past Rousseau for his 20th goal of the season. Pinard is the just the fourth player across the league to reach the 20-goal marker and has done it in just 32 games played.

Both squads had chances to close out the period, but eventually the buzzer rang to signal overtime for the second straight game. But unlike Saturday's contest which saw seven scoreless minutes and then a shootout, Jett Jones decided to end things just a minute into the extra frame.

He received a perfect pass from Cholach while he was stationed alone in front of Rousseau and wasted no time to start Tahoe's all-star break early and complete Tahoe's fourth straight series win.

Jesper VIkman recorded a fantastic bounce back effort after being pulled in game one of the series, stopping 20 of 22 shots for his 15th win of the season.

The Knight Monsters are 16-6 since the start of December, a furious run that has seen them ascend to the top of the mountain division and just two points behind the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the entire western conference. Their 51 points are top 5 in the ECHL at the midway point in the season.

Tahoe will enjoy a few days off for the all-star break before returning home to the Tahoe Blue Event Center to welcome the Fort Wayne Komets to town for a three-game series. Puck drop on Friday, January 24 is scheduled for 7:30 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

