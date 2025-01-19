Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse Crunch

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Jan. 19) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Chris Harpur from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Harpur, 28, has appeared in 136 ECHL games, scoring 25 points (5g-20a) and earned 87 penalty minutes. In 28 career games with the Crunch over two seasons, Harpur tallied seven assists and 18 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a one-year, AHL contract with Syracuse in the summer of 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. The Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

Before entering the college ranks, Harpur played Junior A in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.