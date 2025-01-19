Grizzlies Win 4-1 on Sunday Afternoon in Bloomington

Bloomington, Illinois - Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 2 assists and Jake Barczewski saved 33 of 34 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Bloomington Bison on Sunday afternoon.

Daschke got Utah on the board 8:18 into the contest with a power play goal with Cole Fonstad and Reed Lebster earning the assists. Utah extended the lead as Hunter Warner scored from the right point 13:17 in. Daschke and Fonstad each picked up the assists. Fonstad ended the night with 2 assists as he now has 12 apples with Utah this season. The Grizz led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Adam Berg extended the Grizzlies lead as he scored from the high slot 8:13 into the second period. Utah led 3-0 in the second period despite being outshot 15 to 5 for the frame and 34 to 24 for the evening.

Bloomington's Josh Boyer scored 15:06 into the third period. Briley Wood scored an empty netter for Utah 17:18 in to put the game on ice. Wood now has 13 goals this season and is in the top ten among league rookies with 27 points.

Jake Barczewski stopped each of the first 31 shots he saw on Sunday before Boyer's third period goal. Barczewski is now tied with Adam Scheel for the club lead with 5 wins. Barczewski has a .925 save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average over his last 8 games.

Yaniv Perets got the loss for the Bison in net as he saved 20 of 23.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a six game homestand beginning on Friday night vs Wichita at 7 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Derek Daschke (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 33 of 34 saves.

3. Hunter Warner (Utah) - GWG, +1, 2 shots.

Games on Next Homestand

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, January 27, 2025 - Wichita @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

