ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières' Jandric fined, suspended

Trois-Rivieres' Chris Jandric has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #527, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on Jan. 18.

Jandric is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 17:36 of the second period.

Jandric will miss Trois-Rivieres' game at Norfolk today (Jan. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Miotta fined, suspended

Iowa's Ryan Miotta has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #524, Tahoe at Iowa, on Jan. 18.

Miotta is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 1:37 of the third period.

Miotta will miss Iowa's games vs. Tahoe today (Jan. 19) and at Cincinnati (Jan. 24).

Kansas City's Thrower fined, suspended

Kansas City's Josh Thrower has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #526, Rapid City at Kansas City, on Jan. 18.

Thrower is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for illegal check to the head at 7:46 of the first period.

Thrower will miss Kansas City's games at Wheeling on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

