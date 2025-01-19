Hislop Scores Lone Icemen Goal in 2-1 Loss to Reading

READING, PA -- Brayden Hislop's second goal of the season was the only time the Icemen were able to light the lamp on Saturday night, as Jacksonville fell to Reading 2-1 at Santander Arena.

Coming off the thrilling 5-4 shootout victory the night prior, the Icemen got off to a slow start against the Royals, getting outshot 11-1 in the first few minutes of action.

Reading managed to score back-to-back goals within 39 seconds against Justen Close in the opening period. Tyson Kirkby recorded the game's first goal, as he scored his second goal of the season and second in as many nights against Jacksonville. Brock Caulfield followed up with another shortly after Kirkby's to make it 2-0 Royals.

Hislop scored his goal a few minutes into the second period to cut the deficit in half, getting assisted by Ty Cheveldayoff and Carter Allen.

Jacksonville had several opportunities for the rest of the second period and plenty in the third as well, where the pace of play was spectacular for the majority of that time, but couldn't get anything else past Gage Alexander.

Alexander made his season debut on Saturday, and he saved 24 out of 25 Icemen shots. The Icemen were outshot in all three periods, putting up single digit shots in the first and second.

Jacksonville fell to 22-13-3 with the 2-1 loss, staying in second place in the South Division with 47 points. The Icemen will face off against the Royals once again on Monday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Puck drop is at noon.

