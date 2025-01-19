Heartlanders Have Points in 8 Straight, Fall to First-Place Knight Monsters in OT, 3-2

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders earned a point in their eighth straight game, one short of a team record, but dropped to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, in overtime Sunday at Xtream Arena. Jett Jones ripped a shot a minute into the extra frame to give Tahoe the victory. Simon Pinard tied the score six minutes into the third period to force overtime.

William Rousseau made 38 saves on 41 shots faced in the defeat.

T.J. Walsh opened the scoring 12:32 into the first period with a shot from the right circle. Matt Sop and Nico Blachman assisted on the goal.

Jules Boscq put Iowa up by two with a short-handed tally with two minutes remaining in the first.

Logan Nelson scored for Tahoe with five minutes remaining in the middle frame with a shot between the legs of the goaltender.

Jesper Vikman made 20 saves in the victory.

The Heartlanders take to the road for three games next week, visiting Cincinnati Friday at 6:35 and Toledo on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Iowa is back home for three games against Kalamazoo on Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

