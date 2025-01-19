Alexander Saves 24 in Debut, Royals Down Icemen, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (14-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (22-13-2-1), 2-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 18th. Goaltender Gage Alexander (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 24 saves on 25 shots faced while Jacksonville's goaltender Justen Close (6-6-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 35 shots faced.

Tyson Kirkby (2) and Brock Caufield (4) scored a pair of goals in a 39 second span, at 7:19 and 7:58 respectively, to give Reading a two-goal lead after 20 minutes, 2-0.

The Icemen cut the deficit in half with their first and only goal of the game at 2:51 into the middle frame from Brayden Hislop (2).

In the third period, Alexander turned aside all 10 shots faced from Jacksnville's offense to secure a win in his Royals debut. With the win, the Royals improved their point streak to four games (3-0-0-1) and all-time record against Jacksonville to 2-1-0-1.

The Royals conclude their three-game home series against Jacksonville on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM at Santander Arena.

