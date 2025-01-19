Railers Sign Defenseman Anthony Hora to ECHL Contract

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defenseman Anthony Hora has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Hora, 26, started the 2024-25 season in Worcester Railers training camp. From there, the Cheektowaga, NY native joined the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. With Evansville, Hora had 15 points (4G, 11A) in 32 games played to go with 27 penalty minutes and a -5 rating. Hora is in his second professional season after splitting the 2023-24 season between Evry-Viry of the France3 league and the Macon Mayhem.

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 216lb defenseman played three seasons of division three hockey with the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. In 50 games at the collegiate level, Hora had 36 points (11G, 25A) to go with 34 penalty minutes and a +11 rating. Hora has joined the Railers for Sunday afternoon's game against the Wheeling Nailers at 3:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

