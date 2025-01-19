ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 19, 2025:
Atlanta:
add Randy Hernandez, F activated from reserve
delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
add Casey Dornbach, F acquired from Toledo
add Jacob Modry, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Casey Dornbach, F placed on reserve
delete Miles Gendron, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Bobby Russell, D traded to Toledo
Iowa:
add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild
add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild
delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Carson Golder, F activated from reserve
add Kristian Stead, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on reserve
delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
delete Chris Harpur, D recalled by Syracuse
South Carolina:
add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tahoe:
add Jakub Demek, F activated from reserve
delete Dominic Vidoli, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Nolan Moyle, F signed contract
add Bobby Russell, D traded from Greenville
delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
delete Casey Dornbach, F traded to Greenville
Worcester:
add Anthony Hora, D signed contract
delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport
delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport
