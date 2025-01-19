ECHL Transactions - January 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 19, 2025:

Atlanta:

add Randy Hernandez, F activated from reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

delete Alex Swetlikoff, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

add Casey Dornbach, F acquired from Toledo

add Jacob Modry, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Casey Dornbach, F placed on reserve

delete Miles Gendron, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D traded to Toledo

Iowa:

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add William Rousseau, G assigned by Iowa Wild

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Carson Golder, F activated from reserve

add Kristian Stead, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Pavlo Padakin, F placed on reserve

delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Chris Harpur, D recalled by Syracuse

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Jakub Demek, F activated from reserve

delete Dominic Vidoli, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Nolan Moyle, F signed contract

add Bobby Russell, D traded from Greenville

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Casey Dornbach, F traded to Greenville

Worcester:

add Anthony Hora, D signed contract

delete Cam McDonald, D recalled by Bridgeport

delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport

