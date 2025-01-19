Admirals Stunned in Third Period Comeback against Lions

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Following a shutout loss on Saturday, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice at Norfolk Scope for their final home game of the weekend, facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in their last regular-season encounter in Norfolk. The Lions mounted a significant comeback with three goals in the third period, ultimately overcoming the Admirals with a score of 4-3.

Dom DiVincentiis made his 18th appearance in between the pipes for Norfolk registering 22 saves out of 26 shots faced.

The opening twenty minutes of the contest displayed heightened tensions, as the intensity exhibited by both teams contributed to the overall hostilities. The first goal of the game was recorded in the last five minutes of the period when the Admirals gained the lead. Brandon Osmundson scored his eleventh goal of the season with a backhanded shot that successfully found its way into the net, establishing a score of 1-0.

Three minutes later, the Lions equalized with a goal from Logan Nijhoff, which was facilitated by a power play opportunity. The score remained tied at one following twenty minutes of play, during which the Admirals faced a shots deficit, being outshot 9-7.

In the early stages of the second period, the Admirals gained a power play that culminated in their subsequent goal. Brady Fleurent capitalized on a loose puck situated in front of the net, scoring his fifteenth goal of the season and thereby putting the Admirals ahead with a score of 2-1. This score persisted throughout the period until the final minute when Norfolk extended its lead to two goals.

Filip Fornåå Svensson secured possession of a loose puck and scored his eleventh goal of the season with a shot taken from the front, increasing the Admirals' advantage to 3-1. This goal was scored after a major penalty was issued against the Lions. By the conclusion of the second period, Norfolk held a 3-1 lead, having outshot their opposition 11-7 during the middle frame.

Six minutes into the third period, the Lions reduced their deficit with a goal from Metis Roelens, bringing the score to 3-2. Five minutes later, Roelens scored again, achieving his second goal of the game, which allowed the Lions to equalize at three, signaling a shift in momentum towards the visitors.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Admirals made a critical error through a turnover, leading to the Lions' third goal of the period, as Isaac Dufort successfully converted a one-timer to bring the score to 4-3. Trois subsequently maintained their lead, ultimately delivering a surprising comeback victory over the Admirals.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - I. Dufort (1 goal, +1)

2. TR - M. Roelens (2 goals, +2)

3. NOR - J. McDougall (2 assists, +1)

What's Next

Norfolk will embark on a four-game road trip that will begin in Trois-Rivières and conclude in Adirondack. The Admirals will play the Lions on Friday from Colisée Vidéotron at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.