Game Day #35 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' six-game road trip comes to a close Sunday afternoon against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #86 Jakov Novak: The forward has been a marked man since the series began on Friday. Norfolk fans dislike him, Admirals players hassle him, but it's water off a duck's back to Novak, who potted a goal in the first game of the series.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The Pont-Rouge, Quebec native is on a hot streak of late. The forward has at least one point in each of his last eight games, and he's collected two goals and one assist in two games since the Lions landed in Norfolk.

- #74 Métis Roelens: The Lions' most recent signing has performed well since debuting with Trois-Rivières. The 6'4" forward has made his physical presence felt.

Players to watch for the Norfolk Admirals:

- #50 Domenic Divincentiis: The goaltender has won 14 of his 17 starts and has two wins in three games against the Lions.

- #10 Filip Fornaa-Svensson: The 6'4" forward knows how to be in the right place at the right time and has a knack for scoring key goals. He has 10 goals in 23 games this season.

- #4 Carson Musser: The Admirals' captain is making a name for himself as the team's quarterback. The veteran defenceman is a savvy positional player and is adept at creating good scoring chances for his teammates. He is also very responsible defensively.

The Lions and Admirals will meet again next Friday, this time at Colisée Vidéotron. It will mark the Admirals' first visit to Trois-Rivières this season.

