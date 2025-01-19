Koopman Delivers Overtime Heroics in Home State

January 19, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers defenseman Chris Ortiz (right) vs. the Worcester Railers

WORCESTER, MA - The Wheeling Nailers and Worcester Railers played four games that were as tight as could be over the course of the last two weeks. All four were decided by one goal, and both teams ended up on the winning side twice. On Sunday afternoon, Worcester battled back with two goals in the final five minutes to force overtime, before Massachusetts native Matt Koopman lifted the Nailers into the win column at the 49-second mark of the extra session. Chris Ortiz factored in on every Wheeling goal, as the Nailers won, 4-3, to finish their best first half in team history at 26-8-2.

Neither team lit the lamp during the first period, despite both sides generating chances on the man advantage. The scoreless deadlock was finally broken by the Nailers at the 8:55 mark of the middle frame. David Jankowski started the play with a nifty kick of the puck along the right wing wall. He then ended up finishing it off, as he tipped in a centering pass from Chris Ortiz on the right side of the crease. Worcester temporarily pulled even, when Cole Donhauser slammed in a one-timer from the low slot, which was set up by Matt DeMelis. The tie game lasted for 1:22, before Wheeling went back on top. The passing around the offensive zone was exceptional, and the end result was Louie Roehl setting up Matty De St. Phalle for a missile of a one-timer from the slot, which he drove into the left side of the cage.

Ortiz gave the Nailers a 3-1 advantage with a power play strike at the 6:21 mark of the third period, when he roofed a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the twine. Wheeling appeared to be in great shape, but the Railers came back to even the score. Jordan Kaplan scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 4:37 remaining, then Anthony Repaci whacked in a loose puck on the right side of the crease with less than five seconds on the clock to tie the match and force overtime.

The Nailers put the end of regulation frustrations behind them quickly, and won the game 49 seconds into overtime. Matt Koopman turned on the jets, as he flew down the left side of the ice. After getting a step on his defender, Koopman cut to the net, put the puck on his backhand, and lifted the winning tally into the top-right corner, as Wheeling was victorious, 4-3.

Taylor Gauthier earned the win for the Nailers, as he turned away 35 of the 38 shots he faced. Hugo Ollas took the overtime loss for Worcester, as he made 28 saves on 32 shots.

