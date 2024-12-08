Rush Game Notes: December 8, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, looks for a win to conclude the three-game series with the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

Zack Hoffman scored just 26 seconds into last night's game, but that would be the only time the Rush got on the board in a 3-1 loss to South Carolina. The Stingrays scored three second-period goals which would go unanswered. Mitchell Gibson made 23 saves in the win, while Matt Radomsky stopped 25 out of 28 in the loss.

DEPTH SCORING

Of the four goals the Rush has scored in this series, only one of them- Ryan Wagner- has come from the top six forwards. Defensemen have scored two of Rapid City's four goals.

FASTEST STRIKE

Zack Hoffman's goal 26 seconds into action on Saturday was the Rush's fastest goal scored of the season. It was just the fourth time it has scored first.

WINNING THE SPECIAL TEAMS

Through two games against South Carolina- the team with the third-best power play and top-ranked penalty kill- the Rush has outscored them in special teams goals, 2-0. Rapid City picked up a power play goal and shorthanded goal on Friday.

