Brayden Low Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Dec. 8) the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have released forward Brayden Low from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Low, 30, who skated in 387 ECHL games over seven seasons with Rapid City, Quad City, Wichita, Reading, and Orlando, earned a tryout contract with the Belleville Senators and appeared in two AHL games. In his ECHL career, Low has scored 221 points (100g-121a). Low recorded his 100th ECHL goal on November 26 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Low tied Aaron Luchuk for the team lead in points last season with 49, which amounted to career-highs in all three offensive categories, and was awarded the team most valuable player award for the 2023-24 season.

The Steveston, British Columbia native is tied with Jack Adams for second in team scoring with 14 points on the season.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forward Matt Ustaski (12/7).

