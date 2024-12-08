Grizzlies Fall on Saturday Night at Maverik Center
Utah Grizzlies' Jake Barczewski and Kansas City Mavericks' Victor Östman on game night
West Valley City, Utah - Briley Wood scored two power play goals and Craig Armstrong scored his first professional goal for the Utah Grizzlies but the Kansas City Mavericks got a 6 point performance from Cade Borchardt as they got the 10-3 win on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.
KC got on the board 5:19 into the contest as Jackson Berezowski got his 8th goal of the season. Charlie Wright made it a 2-0 game 6:42 in. Max Andreev extended the Mavericks lead with a power play goal 9:32 into the game. Briley Wood got Utah on a board as he redirected a Cole Fonstad shot 10:48 in. Cade Borchardt scored 12:30 in to make it a 4-1 KC lead. Borchardt scored his second of the night 18:20. Briley Wood scored his second power play goal of the first period as he fired a one timer from the left circle 19:56 in. Cole Fonstad and Andrew Nielsen assisted in each of Utah's first period goals. Mavericks led 5-2 after 20 minutes of play.
Borchardt scored his third goal of the night 6:34 into the second period to extend the Mavericks lead to 6-2. Luke Loheit delivered KC's seventh goal of the night 9:55 into the second frame. Borchardt got his fourth goal of the night 11:48 in to make it a 8-2 game. Utah's Craig Armstrong scored his first as a Grizzly on a backhand shot 16:10 in. Mavericks led 8-3 after 40 minutes of hockey.
4:22 into the third period KC's Daniel Amesbury got in a fight with Utah's Dilan Savenkov. Landon McCallum got the Mavericks ninth goal 6:11 into the third period. A goalie fight between Utah's Jake Barczewski and KC's Victor Ostman took place 10:54 into the third period. Marcus Crawford completed the scoring for the Mavericks as he scored on a power play 15:15 into the third.
KC outshot Utah 35 to 24. The Mavericks went 3 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 2 for 5. Kansas City is now 14-6-1-1 on the season and 12-3-1 on the road.
The Grizzlies head to the road for a three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on December 12, 14-15. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center as they face Tahoe on December 18, 20-21. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 4 goals, 2 assists, +5, 11 shots.
2. Max Andreev (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +5, 3 shots.
3. Casey Carreau (KC) - 3 assists, +5, 4 shots.
