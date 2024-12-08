Grizzlies Fall on Saturday Night at Maverik Center

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies' Jake Barczewski and Kansas City Mavericks' Victor Östman on game night

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies' Jake Barczewski and Kansas City Mavericks' Victor Östman on game night(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Briley Wood scored two power play goals and Craig Armstrong scored his first professional goal for the Utah Grizzlies but the Kansas City Mavericks got a 6 point performance from Cade Borchardt as they got the 10-3 win on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

KC got on the board 5:19 into the contest as Jackson Berezowski got his 8th goal of the season. Charlie Wright made it a 2-0 game 6:42 in. Max Andreev extended the Mavericks lead with a power play goal 9:32 into the game. Briley Wood got Utah on a board as he redirected a Cole Fonstad shot 10:48 in. Cade Borchardt scored 12:30 in to make it a 4-1 KC lead. Borchardt scored his second of the night 18:20. Briley Wood scored his second power play goal of the first period as he fired a one timer from the left circle 19:56 in. Cole Fonstad and Andrew Nielsen assisted in each of Utah's first period goals. Mavericks led 5-2 after 20 minutes of play.

Borchardt scored his third goal of the night 6:34 into the second period to extend the Mavericks lead to 6-2. Luke Loheit delivered KC's seventh goal of the night 9:55 into the second frame. Borchardt got his fourth goal of the night 11:48 in to make it a 8-2 game. Utah's Craig Armstrong scored his first as a Grizzly on a backhand shot 16:10 in. Mavericks led 8-3 after 40 minutes of hockey.

4:22 into the third period KC's Daniel Amesbury got in a fight with Utah's Dilan Savenkov. Landon McCallum got the Mavericks ninth goal 6:11 into the third period. A goalie fight between Utah's Jake Barczewski and KC's Victor Ostman took place 10:54 into the third period. Marcus Crawford completed the scoring for the Mavericks as he scored on a power play 15:15 into the third.

KC outshot Utah 35 to 24. The Mavericks went 3 for 7 on the power play, Utah was 2 for 5. Kansas City is now 14-6-1-1 on the season and 12-3-1 on the road.

The Grizzlies head to the road for a three-game series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters on December 12, 14-15. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center as they face Tahoe on December 18, 20-21. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 4 goals, 2 assists, +5, 11 shots.

2. Max Andreev (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +5, 3 shots.

3. Casey Carreau (KC) - 3 assists, +5, 4 shots.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.