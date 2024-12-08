ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.

Fort Wayne's Gorniak fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Jack Gorniak has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #277, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 7.

Gorniak is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 0:32 of the first period.

Gorniak will miss Fort Wayne's game at Bloomington on Dec. 13.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Atlanta's Topatigh fined

Atlanta's Derek Topatigh has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #278, Atlanta at Greenville, on Dec. 7.

Topatigh is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction at 19:52 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.