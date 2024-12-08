Lions Defeat Mariners 4-2 in Portland
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions were in Portland, Maine to face off against the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The game marked the Lions' third game in three consecutive days and the team's fourth in five days. Starting in goal for Trois-Rivières was Zachary Émond, while the Mariners had Brad Arvanitis between the pipes.
The Mariners were the first to get on the scoresheet when Carter Johnson beat Émond at 4:12 of the first period. The Lions were then able to find the equalizer when Logan Nijhoff deflected an Anthony Beauregard shot at 11:02. As the period wound down, Trois-Rivières' AlexBeaucage's shot from the point beat Arvanitis between the legs. That power play marker at 19:44 gave the Lions a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.
Perhaps attempting to give their respective teammates some motivation in the middle of the second period, the Lions' Mathieu Boislard and the Mariners' Wyllum Deveaux dropped the gloves and engaged in some rock 'em sock 'em action. The strategy worked - at least for the Mariners, initially - when Jimmy Lambert tied the game at 2-2 off a pass from Evan Vierling. However, it only took the Lions 18 seconds to regain their lead when Nijhoff scored his secondof the game.
The Lions put the game out of reach in the third period when Beaucage notched his second goal of the game at 14:47 on the power play. Émond was solid throughout the afternoon and the Lions defeated the Mariners 4-2.
