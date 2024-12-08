Skid Ends with Explosive Third Period from the Swamp Rabbits
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham vs. the Atlanta Gladiators
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
(DULITH, Ga.) - Jake Flynn sniped home the game-winner to cap off a four-goal third period for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who took a home-and-home split with the Atlanta Gladiators in a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. The win ends the Swamp Rabbits losing streak at four games, and gives the team 10 consecutive wins head-to-head at Gas South Arena dating back to November 14, 2023.
Joey Cipollone opened up scoring for the Gladiators in the opening minutes of the game, and it served as the only goal for the vast majority of the game. Just 90 seconds in, a blue line shot got through traffic and was initially denied by Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham, but produced a scrambly rebound that bounced around the crease area. Cipollone located the puck and squeaked it over the line to give Atlanta an early 1-0 lead (Eric Neiley and Cody Sylvester assisted). Drew DeRidder, in net for Atlanta, turned aside all seven shots he faced. Both goaltenders traded saves in the middle period, with Ingham turning aside 11 attempts in the second and DeRidder countering another eight from the Swamp Rabbits.
DeRidder's goal line, and the Swamp Rabbits scoreless streak of five periods, came to an end at the midway point of the final frame, starting an explosive exchange of four goals between the division rivals. At 9:01 of the final period, Bobby Russell fired a blue line shot that was deflected by Austin Saint past DeRidder in the net front, tying the game at 1-1 (Bobby Russell and Tyson Fawcett assisted). Moments later, the Swamp Rabbits went on their second power play and hit pay dirt on a cruise missile from Quinn Olson, blasting home a one-timer set up by Parker Berge to break the tie and give the Swamp Rabbits their first lead of the three-game weekend at 2-1 with 7:55 left in the game (Berge and Tate Singleton assisted). However, the lead lasted 31 seconds and was spoiled when Derek Topatigh followed a transition sequence in a delayed penalty situation and barely jammed the puck past Ingham to even the game at 2-2 (Patriks Marcinkevics assisted). With time winding down, the Swamp Rabbits found a go-ahead strike and didn't relinquish control for the rest of the game. With 3:04 left in the game, Swamp Rabbits defenseman Jake Flynn wheeled down the right wing over all three lines and unleashed a snipe over the shoulder of DeRidder, vaulting the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 lead (John Parker-Jones and Arvid Caderoth assisted). DeRidder was pulled from the Gladiators net for an extra-attacker, but Ingham stood tall and staved off the odd-man threat, powering the Swamp Rabbits to their 3-2 victory.
Jacob Ingham turned aside 28 of 30 shots in earning the win, and rides a four-start streak without a regulation loss dating back to November 9th, before his second AHL call-up (3-1-0-1).
The Swamp Rabbits stay on the road and will battle the Jacksonville Icemen in a one-off showdown on Wednesday, December 11th. Puck drop at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham vs. the Atlanta Gladiators
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024
- Callin Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Norfolk - Worcester Railers HC
- Tahoe Sweeps Week with Third-Period Rally - Tulsa Oilers
- Martel, Nailers Rip Apart Royals, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Strike Three Times in the Third Period, Hold on to Hand Gladiators 3-2 Home Defeat - Atlanta Gladiators
- Lions Defeat Mariners 4-2 in Portland - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Come Back from Three Goals Down, Win Seventh Straight Game - Norfolk Admirals
- Skid Ends with Explosive Third Period from the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tahoe Pulls off Clean Comeback for Series Win against Oilers - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Claim Defenseman Noah Dorey off Waivers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Johnson Nets Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Crush Rush 8-1 on Undie Sunday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Lose Series Finale to South Carolina - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: December 8, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays - Rapid City Rush
- Brayden Low Returned to Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ethan Haider Earns Third Shutout of the Season as the Gladiators Defeat the Swamp Rabbits, 1-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Fall in Rubber Match with Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mavericks Have Game of the Year; Multiple Records and Milestones Broken in 10-3 Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Fall on Saturday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Skid Ends with Explosive Third Period from the Swamp Rabbits
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Narrow Game to Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Narrow Game to Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Claw Back to Earn Point in Shootout
- John Parker-Jones Assigned to Greenville Ahead of Weekend