Mavericks Have Game of the Year; Multiple Records and Milestones Broken in 10-3 Win

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks (14-6-1-1) delivered a historic performance Saturday night, defeating the Utah Grizzlies (5-13-2-0) 10-3 at Maverik Center. Cade Borchardt had the best game of his hockey career, Marcus Crawford hit a milestone point mark, and goaltender Victor Ostman decided to drop the gloves.

The night began with a milestone for Cade Borchardt, who skated in his 100th professional game-a prelude to an unforgettable performance. Borchardt scored an astonishing four goals, bringing his total to seven goals over his last two games. This feat set a new Mavericks record for goals in a two-game span, while his four goals and six points in the game tied the franchise's single-game records for both goals and points by a player.

Adding to the night's milestones, Marcus Crawford reached 250 career professional points, further proving the dominant team effort.

The Mavericks capped the night with a 10-goal explosion, their most in a single game since 2019, matching the franchise's all-time record.

The Mavericks came out firing, scoring five goals in the opening period to take a commanding 5-2 lead into the first intermission. Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring at 5:19, followed quickly by goals from Charlie Wright and Max Andreev. Borchardt struck twice in the period, including his first of the night at 12:30 and another at 18:20. Utah fought back with two goals from Briley Wood, but the Mavericks continued their offensive onslaught in the second period.

Borchardt netted his third of the night to complete the hat trick at 6:34, assisted by David Noël, before adding his fourth of the game at 11:48, with assists from Noël and Casey Carreau. Luke Loheit also scored during the frame, giving Kansas City an 8-3 lead after two periods.

The Mavericks didn't let up in the third, adding two more goals to their tally. Landon McCallum struck at 6:11, assisted by Pascal Laberge and Jackson Berezowski, while Marcus Crawford closed out the scoring at 15:15, with assists from Borchardt and Max Andreev.

Goaltender Victor Ostman made 21 saves and provided a memorable moment by dropping the gloves in a goalie fight, energizing his teammates during an already dominant showing. Kansas City outshot Utah 35-24, capping one of the most dominant performances in franchise history.

The Mavericks return home riding high after this record-breaking victory to face the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a three-game series. Puck drop is set for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

