Callin Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Norfolk

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci and friend

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci and friend(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER - More than anything, the Railers are a hard team to evaluate.

Take Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Norfolk Admirals.

Worcester was playing its third game in less than three full days, fourth in five days. The Railers had to play with 17 men, not the regular 18. They took on one of the best teams in the league, one that had Saturday night off and went into the afternoon with a six-game winning streak. Admirals goaltender Domenic DiVincentis hit the ice with a 5-0-0 record.

The Railers had to kill eight penalties including four in the third period. Still, Worcester took a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes but could not hold on for the two points.

"When you take in the context of the whole weekend," coach Bob Deraney said, "there is no doubt that we're a capable team, but you have to play to your level, not the opponent's level. Conversely, Norfolk is a very good team and they had to have a man advantage in order to tie the game.

"I can't fault them. It wasn't a lack of effort."

There were a lot of man advantages, 14 in all, as referee Chris Rumble -son of IceCats standout Darren Rumble - was busy. Worcester killed seven of eight but was hurt by an ineffective power play. The Railers were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Deraney had no problem with the officiating.

"The referee did a very good job," he said. "He was consistent all the way through. It didn't matter what the score was, what the time of game was, he made the calls."

The Railers got goals from Anthony Callin, Riley Piercey and Lincoln Hatten. John Muse made 26 saves. For his career, Worcester is 15-1-1 - 31 of a possible 34 points - when it scores at least three goals.

German Yavash, Carson Golder, Justin Young and Brandon Osmundson scored for Norfolk. Osmundson got the overtime winner at 3:22. It was the Railers first OT defeat of the season after five victories.

Callin had one bounce in off him at 13:40 of the first period to give Worcester the lead. Yavash tied it at 16:53. Piercey fired home a high one from the left circle at 3:43 and Hatten flipped in a rebound at 12:57.

Golder's goal came 55 seconds into the third period on a power play. Young tied it at 16:01 just six seconds after a Worcester penalty expired.

The Railers had several chances to get a fourth goal in the third period. One was a breakaway by Anthony Repaci that DiVincentis denied at 8:11. The Norfolk goalie then made five terrific saves under great pressure early in overtime, setting up the eventual game-winner.

"Our mental toughness, our physical toughness, but more the mental toughness is being tested right now," Deraney said, "but I believe in the group and I know the group believes in itself."

MAKING TRACKS - This was Chris Rumble's first visit to the DCU Center, at least as an official. The family lived in Shrewsbury and Chris Rumble remembers attending games at what was then the Centrum. He was at the memorable Eric Healey game when that Springfield forward almost had his hand amputated when his wrist was skated over. ... The homestand continues Wednesday night with a visit from the Reading Royals. ... All five Railers who did not play are injured in some fashion. That list includes Christian Krygier, Jack Randl, J.D. Dudek, Griffin Loughran and Brenden Rons. ... Worcester is 22 for 25 killing penalties in the last seven games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.