Admirals Come Back from Three Goals Down, Win Seventh Straight Game
December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Norfolk Admirals wrapped up their two-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center. The Admirals trailed 3-1 going into the third period and ended up winning in overtime, 4-3.
Dom DiVincentiis received his sixth start in-goal for Norfolk. He made 24 saves, including five in overtime, to remain perfect on the season (6-0).
Anthony Callin started the scoring for Worcester with his second of the season. Three minutes later, German Yavash scored his first professional goal at the 16:53 mark of the period. Stepan Timofeyev and Ben Zloty received the assists on Yavash's goal.
Worcester would seize control for 24 minutes, scoring two goals in the second period.
The Admirals started the third period on the power-play and Carson Golder lit the lamp for his team-leading 10th of the season to make it 3-2. Just as Norfolk's eighth power-play expired, Justin Young scored his first goal of the season to tie the game at one.
The Admirals and Railers had already played two games in overtime during the four game series thus far. Anthony Repaci scored both goals on both nights for Worcester.
However, on Sunday on, things would be different.
Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson scored his seventh of the season at 3:22 of overtime to secure the Admirals' seventh win in a row. Zloty and Darick Louis-Jean picked up the assists on the goal.
The Admirals have now won seven in a row, the longest winning streak since the team returned to the ECHL from the AHL in 2015.
What's Next
The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope for a six-game home stand beginning on Friday, December 13 when they face the Cincinnati Cyclones. The game can be seen on WGNT 27 with coverage beginning at 7:00 P.M. To purchase your tickets, click HERE.
