Ethan Haider Earns Third Shutout of the Season as the Gladiators Defeat the Swamp Rabbits, 1-0

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







GREENVILLE, SC. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-10-3-1) shutout the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-7-1-1) by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday night, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ethan Haider got the nod in between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Dryden McKay started in goal for the Swamp Rabbits.

Despite chances on both ends, the two clubs were scoreless after the first twenty minutes, with Atlanta out-shooting Greenville, 13-6.

12:10 into the second stanza, Greenville had a glorious chance to take the lead, as forward Patrick Moynihan was granted a penalty shot. Ethan Haider would stand tall, denying Moynihan with his glove hand.

After 40 minutes, the two teams were still tied, 0-0, with the shots on goal 25-23 in favor of Atlanta. Both goaltenders were putting forth outstanding performances, keeping the game knotted up.

In the third, the Gladiators scored first, as Cody Sylvester (5th) knocked in his own rebound, after a solid net drive from Joey Cipollone and Zach Yoder.

Despite a push from the Swamp Rabbits late into regulation, the Gladiators held on to win, by a final score of 1-0, behind a 33-save shutout from goaltender Ethan Haider.

Ethan Haider made 33 saves on 33 shots for his third professional shutout, while on the other side, Dryden McKay stopped 31 of 32 in the loss for Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.