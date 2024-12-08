Tahoe Sweeps Week with Third-Period Rally

December 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TUSLA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-3 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center

Blake Christensen scored his second goal of the season to put the Knight Monsters on the board first in back-to-back games just 2:02 into the action. Sean Olson answered the Knight Monsters' opening tally for the second consecutive game, slinging a pass from Ruslan Gazizov past Jesper Vikman 4:32 later, tying the game 1-1. Kylor Wall put the Oilers up for the first time on the week, rifling a short-side shot off a feed from Olson 9:16 into the first period, sending the Oilers into the second period up 2-1.

Duggie Lagrone net his first of the campaign 44 seconds the midway mark of the game, roofing a top-shelf shot over Vickman, extending the Oilers' lead to 3-1. Lagrone's goal was set by Reid Petryk and was the first power-play marker for Tulsa against the Knight Monsters this season. Luke Adam cut the lead to 3-2 with a power-play goal of his own 3:46 before the conclusion of the second period.

Patrick Newell scored his second of the weekend, leveling the contest 3-3 4:04 into the third period with a power-play goal, the second of the game for Tahoe and third-straight total in the contest. Sloan Stanick scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:58 into the period. Jett Jones closed the score 5-3 with an empty-net goal.

The Oilers travel to Boise, Idaho for a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads, starting with an 8:10 p.m. tilt at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 11. It is the first meeting between Tulsa and Idaho on the season.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.